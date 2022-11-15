Borough loses popular ploughing ambassador

THE local vintage and ploughing fraternity were out in force recently at Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church, to pay their last respects to one of their own, Hugh McConnaughie (Hugo) who passed away suddenly at the age of 85.

Hugo was a great ambassador to ploughing, quietly working away in the background, enjoying his keen interest in the plough.

He seldom missed a match in the area, using a B250 McCormick and Ransome plough.

At quite a few matches, too, Hugo picked up the prize for the Best Maintained Tractor and Plough.

However, it wasn’t just ploughing matches; Hugo was a regular at any local Tractor Runs, Fairs, Concerts or Vintage events.

He was a long standing member of Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club, as well as the Ballyboley and Ballynure Ploughing Societies.

While he was a familiar face at the vintage events in the area, Hugo was already well known to practically every farmer in the East Antrim area, from his working days, when he drove the milk tanker.

Apart from his vintage activities, Hugo enjoyed indoor bowls and was a member of the Second Ballyeaston and Ballynure Methodist Indoor Bowling Clubs.

Hugo was the much loved husband of the late Frances, loving father of Helen and Ian, devoted father in law of Samuel and Diane, and loving grandfather of David, Julianne, Louise, Matt and Daniel.

After the service at Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church, he was laid to rest at Rashee Cemetery.