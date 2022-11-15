Cars pelted by missiles - with young children inside

ANTRIM residents have hit out after a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town over the half-term break.

Windows have been broken and cars targeted on the busy Dublin Road dual carriageway, with accidents narrowly being avoided

One Mum took to Facebook to say: “A group of teenage boys were gathered in the archway beside the (bus lane at Market Square) at bottom of the town.

“As I drove past a youth threw a stone at my car window.

“Luckily the window didn’t break but if it did it would have hit my son.

“Not happy, didn’t waste my time stopping but reported the incident to police.

“This is enough to cause an accident. I see youths have been throwing stones through windows too, we have a small baby in the house, doesn’t bear thinking about the damage that could be caused.”

Another woman concurred, adding: “A group of teenagers hid at Castle Gardens and threw crab apples from trees at our car.

“Dents in couple of places. Thank God my husband was driving as he kept control. scared the life out of me and my boys.

“Could cause a bad accident or worse a death.”

And another lady said: “Happened to me a few weeks ago...was stopped at the lights beside the castle grounds and someone threw something at the car and hit the window right were my son was sitting......shocking thing is they’re doing it so close to the police station. They clearly don’t care about being caught!”

Another woman said: “Sorry for the rant but do parents actually know the whereabouts of their children these days or what they are up to?

“My four year old daughter, myself and my sister were walking across the bridge behind Iceland last night after the Fright Fest and a group of about ten 15-16 year olds were crowded on the bridge and let a firework off 3 feet in front of my daughter who is petrified of fireworks as it is.

“I shouted at them and told them it was a disgrace but they weren’t bothered. I had a very frightened little girl after this, I know there isn’t much for young teenagers to do around the town nowadays but have a little respect for others!”

And there was similar behaviour reported in the town’s estates.

“Just wondering did anyone see a group of young teenagers about six or eight of them around Parkhall, Corbally Park

“The rascals threw something at my front window and have smashed it.

“Police have said apparently they did the same to a house in Seacash Drive in Steeple not long after mine.”