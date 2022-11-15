Debut author Joe has the 'write stuff'!

A GLENAVY teacher has written his first book for children.

It was once said, ‘write a story you will enjoy reading, as you will read it one thousand times’.

In the experience of debut children’s author, Joe Richardson, he said that the number was ‘grossly underestimated’!

After almost five years of rewrites, drafts, editing and proof reads, Joe has released his first in a series of children’s novels into the wide world.

‘The Animal in Amy’ is a hilarious adventure, following our resident animal expert Amy Cupples, 11, as she attempts to solve the mystery of missing children, all the while coming to grips with her own set of newly emerging ‘super’ powers.

Coming in at almost 200 pages and 26 chapters in length, it is a fast paced story, with laugh out loud moments and amazing animal facts laced throughout.

Joe is a primary school teacher with over a decade of experience.

And it was in this setting that his desire to write a children’s novel first flickered.

An avid reader of primarily children’s books, Joe has always felt that the best way to get a child interested in reading is to be enthusiastic.

“In the classroom I love chatting with my pupils about their current reading books, be that a personal reading book or a novel assigned in class.” he said.

“The boys and girls reciprocate this interest and are eager to read more, knowing that I have knowledge of the book and will be able to share their interest.

“That’s when I first had ambitions of releasing my own book that I could discuss and share with the children. And here we are.

“Teaching in key stage 2, we explore many topics that focus on animals.

“The children always display a genuine interest in animal facts, and the more unusual the better.

“For example, did you know that a turtle can breathe through its bottom?

“Reviews from beta readers have commented on the love of animal facts in the story and how Amy comes to adopt some of their unique abilities.”

Recent years have seen a huge push and focus upon mental health of children, with a celebrated annual ‘children’s mental health week’ and the introduction of more regular lessons into the curriculum designed to develop a child’s resilience.

‘The Amy in Animal’ successfully explores such themes and in a fun engaging fashion manages to teach children strategies and methods to manage and regulate emotions.

When in a high emotional state our heroine Amy exhibits abilities usually only seen in particular animals.

This afforded Joe the perfect opportunity to utilise some of the techniques explored in the classroom, and provide a working example of how children can recognise and manage their own emotions and mental health.

“A parent commented that her anxious child began using a breathing board technique to calm down and relax, after reading how Amy used it in the story, I was immensely proud to say the least.” said Joe.

At its heart ‘The Animal in Amy’ is a hilarious fun read, for children 8 to 12 years old, about developing a friendship and finding the superpower within us all.

Moreover, many other important social and environmental aspects are explored and addressed; from something as small as picking up dog poo to protecting the endangered animals of the world.

Early feedback from children, parents and teachers have been ‘phenomenal’, said Joe.

“All the reviews online have been glowing, and the novel has even been picked up for use in six different primary schools already.” he said.

Joe is already in the throes of penning a sequel ‘The Animal in Amy’s Mirror’ and has plans to complete the story with a third and final instalment.

For further information on how to purchase the book, and to download free teaching resources to accompany the novel, please visit www.theanimalinamy.com