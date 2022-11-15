'Get back to work' call to MLAs as Antrim Area Hospital temporarily closes Emergency Department

A SOUTH Antrim MLA has urged the DUP to end their ‘blockade of the Executive’ after a ‘major incident’ was declared, with the Northern Trust warning that no-one should attend Antrim Area Hospital’s Emergency Department ‘under any circumstances’ overnight on Saturday.

Around half past midnight on Saturday a message from the Trust was posted to Facebook, appealing for people to stay away.

An edited version of the post appeared at 1.29am, reading: “Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department has reached full capacity. Please do not attend in any circumstances.

“Our greatest priority, as always, continues to be patient safety and we are continuously evaluating the situation on an ongoing basis.

“We continue to work in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to ensure that any patients who require urgent care are transferred and treated in other emergency departments.”

This was subsequently adapted around 8am on Sunday morning to stress that people with emergency requirements would still receive treatment.

In a statement, Chief Executive of the Trust, Jennifer Welsh, said that on Saturday night, there had been a disproportionately high number of critically ill patients, a number of whom arrived in quick succession, and a decision was taken to close the department for ‘safety reasons’.

