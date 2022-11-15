Hotels used for homeless tenants to 'avoid distruption'

THE Housing Executive has confirmed that a number of hotels in Antrim are being used for short-term stays for tenants who face homelessness.

The body said that keeping people, especially families with young children in school, in their locality, rather than moving them to another area, helps minimise disruption.

A small number of people have been accommodated at a hotel near Belfast International Airport in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We have a statutory duty to provide temporary accommodation, as required by legislation, for certain households who are homeless or threatened with homelessness, dependent upon investigations and assessment of their circumstances.

“A number of different types of accommodation are in use, in various locations across Northern Ireland, to allow us to meet our duty for those in need.

“These include traditional hostel provision and single let accommodation in the private rented sector.

“While the Housing Executive will, in all circumstances, attempt to place a household in the most appropriate temporary accommodation in the most suitable location, the often ‘crisis’ nature of homeless presentations means finding a suitable placement on the day of presentation may not always be possible.

“In these circumstances, our statutory duty remains and therefore it may be necessary to use non-standard accommodation such as hotels or B&Bs to ensure the household is not left on the street or without a roof.

“Once a household has been placed in non-standard accommodation, our staff will always attempt to find a more appropriate placement as quickly as possible.

“A small number of those presenting as homeless have been placed at this location on an occasional basis.

“In making any placement, we consider the circumstances of the household, their need to remain in a locality, perhaps for schools or medical care.

“So it can happen that these considerations dictate that this type of accommodation may be the best option in the short term, especially in locations where there is little or no standard hostel provision.

“We use facilities across Northern Ireland in order to fulfil our statutory duty.”