Remembering Winston with a Poppy as his family deal with love and loss

I WAS originally born here in Antrim. I grew up here and was subsequently educated in the town.

I left Northern Ireland more than twenty-years-ago in my twenties, carefree and innocent, looking for a new life and exciting opportunities.

I had no intention of returning.

However in late January of this year I received a telephone call from my father. And it changed everything.

We had always been very close and had a precious bond.

I was not prepared for what he to tell me and the question he posed. Nor was I prepared for what was to unfold.

”I need you to come home son. I don’t feel very well,” he said.

His voice was unusually low and softly spoken. I knew that something was seriously wrong.

Without hesitation, I returned to Northern Ireland a few days later.

A week into my stay, I accompanied my father to a hospital appointment at Antrim Hospital for an endoscopy. A week prior my arrival my father had a CT Scan.

The endoscopy showed up several tumours on his oesophagus. Indeed, they were so large that the camera was unable to go all the way down.

Consequently he was admitted for further investigation, and he was to spend the next three weeks there.

With further tests and the results from his previous CT Scan, it was concluded that he had oesophageal cancer and metastasis on his liver.

There was a glimmer of hope that this could be treated with chemotherapy or radiotherapy - but, sadly, this was short lived.

Then came the devastating news this his cancer was terminal.

One afternoon, his Consultant had rang me to convey this shattering news and asked myself to meet her on the ward in thirty minutes, as she wanted to break this awful news to my father.

Hope had abandoned us that day.

I will never forget the look on his face when he saw myself and my mother, along with his Consultant and her Junior Doctor, enter the room.

He looked frozen with fear.

We sat down by his bedside and I held his hand and he squeezed it tightly as the Consultant broke the devastating news to him with such compassion and dignity.

Daddy was holding my hand even tighter, and I could not help but let out a primal, inconsolable cry.

“It’s alright son, everything will be okay,” he said.

We all knew a battle lay ahead, and I wanted to ensure he knew that he would not have to fight alone.

“I am so sorry,” I said. “I am not going anywhere and we will see this through together.”

His Consultant asked if we had any questions, and after a short silence, I asked the one on everyone’s lips. What was my daddy’s prognosis?

She softly replied: “Three months. Perhaps weeks. I am so sorry.”

My father sadly passed away five weeks later on April the 3rd.

However, throughout my time nursing him in his final weeks, the support we received was outstanding from the community health sector.

In addition, as my father was in the Territorial Army, he received much support from the Royal Engineers Association, SAFFA, the Royal British Legion and The Ministry.

The compassion of these organisations, and of family, friends, neighbours and the community near and far was exceptional. Their kindness was almost overwhelming.

One could almost reach out and feel it, touch it, smell it and embrace the compassion and integrity that was conveyed to my father and to his family.

Just when we were at our lowest ebb, they picked us up and supported us, and we will never forget that.

Winston Blair

The outpouring of kindness proved to be that my father Winston Blair was indeed a popular figure in the Antrim community.

He originally hailed from Londonderry, and relocated here with his wife Anne in 1970, with their first born son David.

Like many others from all corners of Northern Ireland, they were hoping for a new life with the promise of employment at Enkalon.

A lot of friendships were forged in those days, and many remain to this day.

I was born here in Antrim in 1973.

After Enkalon closed he was unemployed for approximately three years before taking his life in a completely different direction.

He was successful in gaining a position as a security man at the Castle Centre, and it was a role he would hold for the next 27-years - eventually being promoted to Security Supervisor.

He joined the Territorial Army in 1978 at the age of thirty two, and he was in training alongside sixteen and seventeen-year-old boys.

He knew what it like to be different, being much older than his younger contemporaries. However, he was well respected as he always looked after the young sappers and was there for them when times were tough.

He climbed the ladder too, making it to Lance Corporal.

He as also served in the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

Privately, he raised much money over the years for various charities.

I recall when we both had our heads shaved to raise money for The Renal Unit at The Royal Victoria Hospital. That was a very personal fund raising event close to both our hearts.

We still miss dad dearly as each day passes and I suppose that will never change.

But I wanted to do something to mark his life, so I decided to paint ‘A Portrait of a Poppy’, a symbol of many of the causes he held so dear, to hang in the Royal British Legion. He would have liked that.

I have planted poppies on his grave too.

Many years have passed since I left Antrim behind me, but during the months since we lost daddy I have learned so much about what makes this place so special - its people.

And that is why I have made a very important decision. I want to come home for good.