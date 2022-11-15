Toome twins are 'one step closer to home'

THE Mum of the conjoined twins from Toome who were recently separated has given a heartwarming update on their condition.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson from Toome were born in March 2022, joined from the chest to the pelvis, at London’s University College Hospital.

They have separate hearts and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, have one leg each and had a shared fused leg.

The crucial operation to separate the girls was delayed because of the covid pandemic, with them having contracted the illness earlier this year after leaving hospital and finally took place in September

Writing on Facebook from London, Hannah Bateson

“Another week done and one step closer to home.

“Issie took a little time to recover from her last operation but she’s now doing amazing.

“Annie is getting there… she has a tough week ahead of her but hopefully she blazes through it like she’s done so far.

“Feeding is even improving, which has never been the easiest.

“Weaning is full steam ahead again, oh the mess, but it’s lovely to see them enjoying their grub. Granny has even been sneaking them white chocolate buttons.

“This week ahead will be my first full week (and possibly more) on my own with the girls in the hospital but we’ll be grand and we are so so close at this point to home.

“I’d appreciate prayer for wee Annie for this week and that feeding continues to improve for them both.”

Hannah also joked about the girls’ ‘big quiffy hair’, adding: “I think it adds character!”

Husband Dan, who runs a mobile greengrocers’ business, returned home to resume work last week.