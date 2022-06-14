Molly makes history at European showdown!

RANDALSTOWN teenager Molly McKenna has become the first female Northern Ireland gymnast to win a European Championships gold medal in her discipline and age category.

The 15-year-old produced a ‘faultless’ performance in the DMT Junior section in Italy.

It earned the Team GB teenager a huge score of 25.100 in the final.

“To win a gold medal at the European Championships was really special and to stand on the podium was amazing - it was a lot of fun,” she said.

The St Benedict's College pupil, who is a member of Antrim Phoenix DMT (Double Mini Trampoline) and Trampoline Club, will hope for more success at the World Championships later this year.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me get to where I am,” added Molly.

“The European Championships were a lot of fun - a fantastic experience - and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624