Harriers enjoy a ‘stunning’ week

In an exciting day for Sperrin Harriers, the club held its ladies-only Stunnerz in Runnerz 5k.

It was the 10th annual Stunnerz in Runnerz race at the picturesque Drum Manor estate, near Cookstown.

The ladies only field of over 140 were able to take part in a pre race dance warm-up, before tackling the undulating and testing trail course.

Initially the weather included flurries of rain, which eventually gave way to more clement conditions.

