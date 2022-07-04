Antrim boxer in first ever bareknuckle bout

A BOXER from Antrim is set to take part in Ireland’s first ever official bareknuckle title bout next weekend.

Cruiserweight Conor ‘Da Crook’ Cooke has been fighting in various disciplines for around 15 years and is now setting his sights on his first Irish title, which he is aiming to bring back to Antrim.

Bareknuckle is a huge sport around the UK and America and Conor is hoping popularity will spread to Ireland north and south.

The Antrim fighter has confirmed he ‘decided to jump into bare knuckle game’ and will debut at a rescheduled event on Friday July 1 at a behind-closed-doors location in Northern Ireland, which will be livestreamed to ticket-holders for the original event in Dublin.

Conor announced on Instagram: “Anyone who knows me knows I've been itching to fight for so long now.

“But with set back after set back after set back with my pro boxing career I needed something.

“I was in talks with a few other promoters in England for BKB but this one makes sense.

“I’ll be a part of the first bareknuckle show on these shores and will be fighting for the title. It’s a honour.

“I’ve had an amazing fighting journey, boxing, kickboxing, K1, MMA and now I’m sticking another one to my CV.

“My journey is far from over.

“And I hope some of you will be sticking by me as I continue on.

“I’m not out here to be the greatest fighter on earth. I’m just out here trying to better my self as a combat athlete and in life.

“I jump at challenges and opportunities.

“I’ve messed up a few in my time.

“But I never quit!”