More success for Erin

FOLLOWING on from her recent successes on the track, young cyclist Erin Creighton was crowned the Junior Ladies National Road Race Champion at the recent Cycling Ireland National Champioships held in Kanturk, County Cork.

Erin will now go on to represent Ireland at the European Road and Track Championships in Portugal in July.

Local resident and Antrim Grammar School pupil, Erin Creighton, won four gold medals at the recent Cycling Ireland Junior National Track Championships held at Orangefield, Belfast.

Erin picked up National titles in the 500m Time Trial, 2km Individual Pursuit, Sprint and Scratch races.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624