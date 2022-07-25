Top award for Leisure Centre

THE Valley Leisure Centre has been crowned as the ‘Regional Centre of the Year’ at the UK Active awards in Birmingham recently.

This achievement is one of the industry’s biggest accolades and recognises the very best in the physical activity sector.

Held in partnership with Active IQ the finalists for the UK Active Awards included fitness and leisure operators of all sizes, local councils, prominent suppliers, leading universities, sports bodies and charities.

Beating off stiff competition from numerous leading centres across Northern Ireland and Wales, the Council is thrilled to be named as the Top Leisure Centre.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross was joined by Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth, Councillor Norrie Ramsay, Matt McDowell (Deputy Director of Operations - Parks & Leisure) and Deaglan O’Hagan (Head of Leisure Operations) for the ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

Speaking on the award the Mayor said: “I am delighted for the team at the Valley Leisure Centre, their tireless hard work and determination has paid off and they should be very proud of receiving this award.

“The Council’s Leisure offering is crucial to our communities with physical activities available for all ages. The centres are a lifeline to many people and I know they will all join me in congratulating them on their success.”

The Valley Leisure Centre’s vast range of classes from Zumba to Spin, MORE swim school, Live long programme and more recently the addition of the sensational Skate Park sets them apart from all others. Their unique offering makes them true ambassadors for physical activity and deserved winners of this top award.