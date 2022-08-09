Bowling for Gold!

RANDALSTOWN was rocking at the weekend after three members of Old Bleach Bowling Club helped Northern Ireland scoop a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Northern Ireland’s bowlers scored the country’s second gold medal of the Birmingham Games.

The four of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and skip Martin McHugh produced a sublime performance to defeat India 18-5 in the gold medal match.

It was a remarkable display of skill and patience from the quartet, who were in control from the first end.

They had previously overcome strong Scottish and Welsh teams and also played Australia and Canada.

It’s the first time Northern Ireland have won bowls gold in the Commonwealth Games since Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

It has been a record Games for Northern Ireland, with Birmingham 2022 overtaking Edinburgh 1986 as Team NI's most successful event as the lawn bowling men's fours took the guaranteed medal tally to 16

The 2022 squad was the first to be announced in March by the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council.

For Old Bleach, the squad announcement resulted in no fewer than three of its players being selected to represent in the squad of five gents and five ladies – a truly momentous occasion for both the players and the club.

Among those selected was Martin McHugh. Whilst Marty may be a recent addition to the Old Bleach Club, having joined only in the past two years, previously playing at Whitehead Bowling Club, he is no stranger to the Commonwealth Games.

Indeed, this was his seventh outing representing Northern Ireland.

Marty won the Gold medal in the Fours back in 1998 on his debut.

Marty is currently the 2022 Northern Ireland Private Greens and Irish Bowling Association Pairs champion along with club mate Sam Barkley and has played at International level for over 20 years.

Sam Barkley, at the age of 22, was making his Commonwealth Games debut playing in the Pairs along with Marty McHugh.

He also teamed up with club mates Adam McKeown and Marty McHugh along with Portrush player Ian McClure (another experienced player at Commonwealth Games), in the Fours.

Sam currently holds the title of British Isles Indoor Under 25 Singles Champion and in 2021 was the winner of the Northern Ireland Private Greens Under 25 and Irish Bowling Association Under 25 Singles championships.

Also, he holds the Pairs titles he won with Marty McHugh

Adam McKeown, who is also 22, made his debut playing in the Triples alongside Ian McClure and Ballymoney (via Australia) bowler Gary Kelly.

He joined Sam, Marty and Ian in the Fours.

Adam has been a regular on both the Junior and Senior Irish International teams and has previously held the title of British Isles Under 18 Singles Champion.

Another Old Bleach member, Neil Booth, has an influential role at Birmingham 2022 as High Performance Coach with overall responsibility for the preparation and performance of both the men’s and ladies’ squads.

And there was a huge celebration at Old Bleach at the weekend, as the events were live streamed at the complex.

A spokesperson for the club said: “AND IT’S GOLD FOR NORTHERN IRELAND.

“Fantastic play from all four players from start to finish.

“Enjoy the celebrations.”