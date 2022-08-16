Boccia star Robyn scoops two medals at Veldhoven

RISING boccia star Robyn McBride has returned home with a silver and a bronze medal from an international tournament in Veldhoven.

Although new to the GB team, the 24-year-old from Doagh escaped the pool matches and triumphed 8-0 in the knockout stage over Italy’s Guilia Marchisio.

She was able to claim an end in her semi-final clash but it was not enough for a place in the final.

Into the bronze medal match, she finished on a high with a 8-4 victory over Germany’s Nancy Poser.

It was the second medal of the tournament for both players.

Robyn who won a bronze in the Women’s BC3 individuals, is still a newcomer to the squad and has only competed in a few international tournaments.

“I still can’t believe I’ve come home with two medals,” she said

“I’m just so proud to have done well for the team.”

On the final day of competition, she went on to secure silver in the BC3 Pair with team-mate Will Arnott from Reading.

Unbeaten

Unbeaten in their pool matches against Ireland, Germany and Italy, they overcame Sweden in the semi-final.

This set up a final with Italy - but were defeated 2-8.

Greg Baker, who is new into post as Boccia UK Performance Director, congratulated the local woman on her success.

“It’s been fantastic to see our up-and-coming players excel in Veldhoven,” he said.

“Robyn has only been to a couple of international tournaments to date so this experience at World Boccia Challenger events is vitally important.

“It was also a good opportunity for more established players to experience the knockout rounds and secure a medal and I’m sure it’s something that they will draw on in future events. In the future.

“I hope the Challenger events can also offer opportunities for more talented pathway athletes.”

Boccia UK has a busy couple of months ahead with Challenger events in Poznan, Poland later this month and Rome in September.