ICE ONE! Antrim firm sponsors Belfast Giants hockey players

THE Jans Group, based in Antrim says it is ‘delighted’ to announce its latest partnership with the Stena Line Belfast Giants for the 2022/2023 season.

Located in Caulside Drive, the Jans Group operates a number of companies – ETRUX, a commercial vehicle conversion, rental and leasing company, Jans Offsite Solutions, a manufacturer of luxury glamping pods, holiday lodges and houseboats, and Jans Lifestyle, a company focussed on campervan rental, sale and leisure activities including camping and paddleboarding.

Established in 2020, the Group announced its ambitious £50 million growth plan last year and currently employs over 200 members of staff, helping to put Antrim on the map as a hub for innovation, engineering and manufacturing.

The Antrim company is also sponsoring two of the Stena Line Belfast Giants players this incoming season, Netminder, Jackson Whistle and Defenceman, Mark Garside.

Ronan Hamill, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jans Group and a Stena Line Belfast Giant’s fan, said that he was very excited for the upcoming season.

“On behalf of the team at the Jans Group, we’re delighted and very excited to partner with the Stena Line Belfast Giants for the next season – we truly hope that they achieve as much success this year as they did last year!

“Our company’s ethos is very much centred around supporting our local community by providing jobs and the opportunity to develop skills, which is also echoed in our partnership with the Stena Line Belfast Giants, as we’re also eager to support our local sports teams.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what success the next season will bring for the Stena Line Belfast Giants – best of luck to the team.”

Adam Keefe, Head Coach of the Stena Line Belfast Giants added: “We’re excited to have the Jans Group on board as a partner for this incoming season. It’s great to see the company making such a positive impact on the wider Antrim community.

“We’re also hoping to partner with Jans on some team bonding activities this season and are looking forward to checking out their luxury campervans!”

To find out more about the Jans Group and its associated companies, visit: https://jansgroup.co.uk.