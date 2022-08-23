Local cricketer warned of four hour wait for ambulance after head injury

A LOCAL cricketer faced a four hour wait for an ambulance at the weekend after being struck on the head by a ball.

On Saturday, Muckamore travelled to County Down to play Saintfield.

Our correspondent Drew Francey told how ball from Saintfield professional Kadeem Alleyne struck Luke Allen.

Luke ended up being taken to hospital by his father instead and was later allowed to return home.

“Then from a speedy delivery off the first ball he faced from bowler Alleyne surprised Luke and it struck him on the side of his head.” said Mr Francey.

“As he collapsed, stunned, to the ground he was immediately surrounded by concerned players and team mates.

“An ambulance was quickly called but to everyone’s surprise they were told that it would take at least four hours for it to arrive.

“Luckily Luke’s father was present and he speedily decided to take Luke to the hospital himself, going back to the Antrim A&E.

“He wasn’t prioritised in triage and had to wait several hours where he was examined and allowed to go home to recover from the trauma.

“After a stoppage of about 15 minutes it was back to the cricket.”

Muckamore won the match and it is expected that Luke will make a full recovery.

See full match report on Page 46.