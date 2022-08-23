Pool party for Mark Allen?

ANTRIM snooker sensation Mark Allen has signed up to make his debut in the Ultimate Pool, during a lull in his snooker season.

The Pistol is playing in the Ultimate Pool Players’ Championship over September 3-4, drawn in a group alongside pool legend Michael Hill, as well as Ronan McCarthy, Emma Cunningham, Eddie Barker and Luke Gilbert in the 8-ball event.

As Ultimate Pool explains: “All six contestants will compete in the hectic round robin on Saturday, playing each other in quickfire races to six frames against the clock on one main arena table.

“The top four players at the end of the day will qualify for Sunday’s knockout phase; following the group final on Sunday night, the last player standing will advance to November’s eight-player Finals Weekend.”

After missing out on the European Masters this week, Allen is not back in action on the snooker table until the British Open, starting on September 26, so he is making the most of the pretty spacious gaps on the calendar and heading to the Players Pool and Snooker Lounge in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Allen is the latest snooker player to have a crack at a pool tournament after Judd Trump’s trip to the States to take on the US Open and the likes of Gary Wilson and Martin Gould had a stab at the UK Open earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Allen’s playing partner Jordan Brown (pictured with Mark, below) fell by 3-5 to Stuart Carringtonin the European Masters tournament last week.