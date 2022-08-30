Father and son get the job done!

IF you need to get a job done, get the Kane boys on the case!

Muckamore Fifths had CIYMS Fifths as their opponents at Moylena on Sunday in a game that both these teams needed to win to climb out of the relegation zone.

In this 25 over match the visitors batted first and scored 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Their top batsmen were R Heasley with 30 runs, J Biggerstaff with 28 runs, T Martin with 24 runs and D Maybin with 19 runs.

Best of the Muckamore bowlers were Shaikh Shakeel who took three wickets for 46 runs.

It was a decent total - but up stepped father and son Martin and Peter Kane to lead the chase,

They opened the Muckamore innings and they completely dominated their teams reply scoring all the runs needed.

Better still, they managed it in just 18 overs!

Peter was unbeaten with 84 runs and Martin was unbeaten with 60 runs to give their team the 10-wicket victory.

A remarkable achievement!

The Fifths have two matches this coming weekend to complete their programme; at home to Victoria Seconds on Saturday and at home to Lisburn Fourths on Sunday.

