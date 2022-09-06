Erin narrowly misses medal - but places top five in world cycling championships

PAST Antrim Grammar pupil Erin Creighton has finished fourth in the elimination race at the World Junior Track Championships in Israel, where she very narrow missed taking a medal but has ended up in the world top five!

This add’s to Erin’s fantastic run of results in the past few months, having picked up titles including Junior Ladies National Road Champion and three national track titles - sprint, 2km pursuit and 500m time trial.

According to cycling website Stickybottle.com, Creighton rode a brilliant race, planting herself at or near the front of the large field as rider after rider was eliminated when they were last over the line during the sprint laps.

As the event progressed, Erin found herself towards the back of the field and had the legs to go last and then go around the outside three times to pass the bunch and get herself back to the front.

The report continued: “Those efforts likely burnt a few matches and when she remained in the race to the point the field numbered just four riders, Creighton perhaps paid for those big power surges earlier in the race.

“As the four remaining riders sprinted for the line, Creighton found herself at the back and only narrowly failed to pip the British rider Isabel Sharp on the line.

“If she had done, she would have been guaranteed a medal but instead had to settle for 4th, though that is a fantastic result at this level.

“The McConvey Cycles rider showed great confidence and power during the race and turned out a performance that bodes very well for her future.

“The race was neutralised twice while the field was still very large; once when a sole Italian rider crashed and then shortly after the re-start when about eight riders all came down in the same incident. That second crash brought the event to a stop for a period.

“Creighton planted herself at or near the head of the field and was one of the boss riders in the event

“After the re-start, Creighton was not as well placed in the field, finding herself close to the back. However, she put in a big effort at the top of the track, overtaking a field and going to first place and out of danger.

“However, as riders continued to be eliminated and the field was whittled back to about 15 riders, it became harder to hold place near the front, though Creighton managed it for a long period.

“As she was doing do so, another rider – one of the Germans – crashed and the race was neutralised again, though did not stop.

“At the re-start, Creighton once again found herself at the front before drifting backwards.

“However, she once more overtook the group high on the track and positioned herself again at the front.

“She quickly that big overtaking move for a third time just before the sprint that reduced the field to eight riders.”

Spain was next to be eliminated followed by the Netherlands, with Creighton now into the final six.

At the next sprint, Creighton again moved up the track to gain position, with Italy eliminated leaving just five riders.

And on the next lap Creighton put in a great sprint to just get ahead of one of the American, and stay in the race, as it numbered only four riders.

However, the next sprint saw Creighton narrowly go out.

She was at the back of the field gaining on the British rider, Isabel Sharp, but just failed to overtake her and so went out.

Celebrating her achievement, a statement from Antrim Grammar said: “Past pupil Erin Creighton is on fire! Unlucky not to get a medal.

“But an amazing achievement.”

In the points race the following day, there was disappointment.

Proud dad David said: “The ups and downs of track racing.

“After such a great result in the Elimination Race, Friday's Points Race didn't go as planned.

“Scoring points in the third sprint saw Erin in a good position until the Argentinian rider got the better of her during the bike wrestling lap (ably looked on by Commissaire President Paul Watson ).

“Eventually picked herself up but with a bent crank was unable to compete for further points but managed to ride on to finish - tough like her mother!

“The World Champs have been a brilliant experience.

“Thanks to Cycling Ireland for making it happen and to Tommy Evans for single-handedly looking after the team in Israel.

“Also thanks for the numerous words of encouragement Erin has received. Next up Ras na mBan 5-day race with a strong Cycling Ulster team.”

Cycling Ireland reported: “Erin Creighton finishes 4th in the elimination race at the Junior Track World Championships in Tel Aviv.

“In her first event of the competition, Creighton stormed to a top five finish, proving herself against the best junior riders in the World. Creighton looked strong throughout the race and positioned herself well to stay out of the danger zone of being eliminated for majority of the race.

“A heavy crash in the opening stages of the race, which Creighton avoided, caused the race to be suspended for a short period of time.

“Once the race resumed, Creighton continued to ride tactically, and found herself in the final four with Barbora Nemcova of Czech Republic, Ukraine’s Anna Koyzhuk and Isabel Sharp of Great Britain, and was eliminated to finish in fourth place, just missing out on a medal.

Speaking afterwards, Erin said: “The race started fairly quickly and I was able to get into a good position but then there was a crash and the race had to restart.

“After the restart I just tried to get back to the front and into a safe position but there were a few times where I had to put in a big effort so when it came down to the sprint I just didn’t have the legs and was eliminated.

“My goal for the race was just to be comfortable moving around the bunch and getting into good positions so I’m really happy with how the race went but it’s obviously a bit frustrating to be so close to a medal.

“We’ve had the luxury of having two training camps in Gent coming into worlds which helped us get some well needed track time that I think I was lacking at Europeans.

“For the remaining races I have, my main goal is just to get experience riding in a bunch on the track but obviously coming so close to a medal has made me realise a medal might be in reach for me so fingers crossed.”