Jonathan Rea apologises after controversial crash

LOCAL race ace Jonathan Rea was penalised for a crash with title rival Alvaro Bautista in the second feature World Superbike contest at Magny-Cours.

Rea was handed a long-lap penalty for the incident on the second lap after his Kawasaki clipped Ducati’s Bautista, who crashed out after the contact.

Rea recovered to finish in fifth position.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won his second race of the day after the Yamaha rider took victory in the earlier Superpole race.

The crash between Rea and Bautista took place on the second lap when the pair collided heading into a heavy braking zone at the French circuit.

Rea was deemed at fault for the incident and dropped for sixth after serving his penalty but he overtook BMW's Scott Redding in the closing stages to salvage fifth.

Razgatlioglu won ahead of Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi to cut Bautista' champion lead to 30 points, with Rea 47 down on the Spaniard with five rounds remaining.

It is a seventh win in the last nine races for resurgent Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu, who crashed out on Saturday before re-mounting to finish 11th.

In Sunday's Superpole race he started in fourth, overtaking Bautista on lap six with the championship leader holding off Rea in an enthralling last lap duel to take second.

Bautista and Ducati launched a blistering attack on Rea.

“I think he knows very well what he did. He knows very well that he gets what he wanted to do. So, for me, no. I don’t have nothing to say to him.” said Bautista

“I think he saw today that he’s very fast. He won last year, last few years, not as much as before. But I think this kind of action is not proper from a champion.

“So, he won many championships and it’s unacceptable a manoeuvre like this coming from a rider like him. For me, he saw that he is very fast. He’s very brave. But he’s not a real champion because this kind of thing, a champion never does.”

Ducati WorldSBK boss Marco Zambenedetti even arrived in the media debrief room after race two to make an announcement in the most public way possible - in front of the assembled media.

He said: “In the end, the rider gets some points in the championship by pulling out, with a very dangerous manoeuvre, one of our riders.

“It’s something that I really don’t expect from a six-time world champion.

“I think it’s better if they concentrate to work inside and give to the rider a better package, so he doesn’t need to arrive to this manoeuvre. It’s simply dangerous and not a good example for all the young riders in the category.”

Rea responded: “I’m really sorry for that because that was really not my intention. I want to make that clear. There was zero bad intention.

“I think from the other side with emotions hot and everybody after the race, it sounded like it was in my brain before the corner. I didn’t think at turn 12, ‘Right, I’m going to put this guy down’. Not at all. It’s not the way I ride. I went down the inside and parked my bike and unfortunately we came together.

“I have been to see him (Bautista). Offered my apologies and tried to give my point of view. I listened to his point of view. So, for me let’s turn the page now.”