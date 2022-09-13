Majority of sports fixtures axed as mark of respect following death of Queen

THE weekend football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that two fixtures in the Danske Bank Premiership which were due to be played on Friday had been postponed.

The Irish FA issued a statement saying: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend‘s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.”

Firmus Ballymena Saturday Morning League matches were also called off.

A spokesperson said: “In conjunction with the IFA statement just released the BSML Council would confirm that as a mark of respect on the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll all our League and Cup fixtures are cancelled.

In terms of the Zala Sports Cup, in which a number of Antrim teams are in contention, they said: “The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Zala Sports Cup is as follows:

“Cullybackey Blues or Randalstown Ramblers vs Carniny Amateur & Youth.

“Connor vs FC Antrim or Harryville Homers.

“FC Moylena vs. Southside Rangers.

“Clough Rangers vs Antrim Eagles or Ahoghill Thistle.

“Ties to be played on a date to be confirmed.”

Ulster Rugby has also confirmed that all domestic rugby had been postponed.

“Ulster Rugby can confirm that all domestic rugby activity across the province is postponed this weekend,” said a statement.

“Ulster Rugby would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.”

Antrim Hockey Club announced:

“Antrim HC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“The club extends its sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, all hockey in Ulster is postponed with immediate effect until further notice.

“Ulster Hockey will make an announcement in due course regards the return to hockey following on from the period of national mourning in line with national protocols.”

Muckamore Cricket Club added: “All of Muckamore Cricket Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family at this difficult time.

“May She Rest in Peace.”