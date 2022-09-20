'King of the Corner' to close championship

THE postponed 2022 Championship RD10 will now take place on Sunday October 16 at Nutts Corner, race organisers have confirmed.

The ‘King of the Corner’ event will now be a Championship Round to facilitate the closing of the 2022 Championship.

The event will include a feature race for the Stock 140cc Group 1 Class and so include the title of the ‘KoTC’.

The third race of the Stock 140cc Group 1 will be increased in duration to 10 laps.

The winner of the race will be crowned the ‘King of the Corner 2022’. The race will also count towards the Championship.

A spokesperson for the event said that entries are now open.

“Competitors who have entered for the Kirkistown event need not re-enter. Your entry will automatically be transferred to the revised date.

“Any rider who does not wish to transfer an entry, please get in touch as soon as possible to claim your refund.

“Refunds will only be available for a limited time to allow us to plan for the final event.

“We would like to convey our thanks to you all for your support.”

It is understood that the Star Rider Award (provided for RD10 - Kirkistown) supported by BossE Racing will be transferred to the event.