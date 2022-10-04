Mayor cheers Commonwealth Athletes

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross hosted a special reception for Commonwealth Athletes and Officials from across Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough at Theatre at The Mill.

This celebratory event hosted by BBC Sports Broadcaster, Stephen Watson was an opportunity for the Council to acknowledge their fantastic achievements from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at the event the Mayor said “I’m very proud of the incredible sporting achievements of our local athletes. 2022 will go down in history as Team Northern Ireland’s most successful year to date, bringing home an astonishing 18 medals.

“Adam McKeown and Sam Barkley both from our Borough won gold as part of the Men’s 4 Bowling Team and all four gold medallists are members of Old Bleach Bowling Club in Randalstown.

“Their outstanding achievements are sure to inspire future young athletes and encourage more people to get involved in sport and become more active.”

Robert McVeigh, Chairman of Commonwealth Games Council for Northern Ireland said, “I would like to thank the Council for the warm welcome home to our Borough, many of our team and those associated with the team are local residents.

“Our athletes’ performances will inspire our community’s current and future generation, through participation or by making us feel proud that one of our own can challenge or win at the highest level.”

Celebrated at the event were athletes; Chris McGlinchy (cycling), Oliver Gunning (para-triathlon) and gold medallists in the men’s 4 bowling team, Adam McKeown, Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh. Also acknowledged but not in attendance were Ian McClure (bowls), Nicole Clyde (Boxing), Danielle Hill (swimming) Kaitlyn McCaw (swimming), Ashleigh Rainey (bowls), Kyle Duncan (para-triathlon) and Ellie McCartney (athletics).

Officials from the Borough were also recognised for their contribution to the games and included Andy Stewart (badminton), Laura Ostler (boxing) and Neil Booth (bowls). Ryan Keating (swimming) and Laura Lovett (netball) were also acknowledged but not in attendance.

The Council offers financial support through the Leisure Grant Aid Programme to support local athletes, clubs, coaches and officials to help them reach their fullest potential.

For more information and to apply please visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/

grants