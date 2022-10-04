So near but yet so far - Mark Allen loses out at British Open final

ANTRIM’s Mark Allen lost 10-7 in the final of the British Open in Milton Keynes at the weekend to Welshman Ryan Day.

However ‘The Pistol’ has revealed that he has ‘got his life together’ away from the table after a turbulent time for the controversial cueman.

Allen had shown impressive form in defeating former world champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby on his way to reaching the final in Milton Keynes but fell short against Day, who recovered from 7-6 down to take victory.

Allen hit two century breaks in the opening session but was tied at 4-4 at the interval and felt table conditions changed for the evening action.

“I just completely lost my action and faith in the table.” he said later.

“Ryan adapted better than I did and probably deserved to win,” said Allen.

“My form is decent and I’ve got my life together off the table too.”

Allen has also revealed that he shed four stone over the summer more for the good of his health and his family than to improve his snooker.

“I did it for my life, not for my snooker,” he said. “I just didn’t feel healthy six months ago. It’s definitely done me no harm.

“If it helps my snooker too, then brilliant. That seems to have happened this week.

“I want to be around for my family. Off the table I feel I’ve got my priorities a bit better now. I’m not there yet but things are much better off the table. I’ve kept myself healthier and I want to be around for my family and my daughter and see her growing up.

“I appreciate how tough it is to win tournaments. The really top players make it look easy but it’s not, so all credit to Ryan for getting over the line. It’s been a while since he did that in a big event but he closed it out great.

“I have no complaints. I had my chances, I just didn’t perform well enough.

“The standard of play in the first session in particular was really good and Ryan continued to play well after that, whereas I didn’t.”

Allen’s attention will now turn to the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title, that tournament taking place at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast later this month.

The former world semi-finalist needs a win at his ‘home’ event to qualify for the Champion of Champions, which he won in 2020 but withdrew from in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to it and it would be nice to go back-to-back.

“There’s a bit of pressure off as well hopefully going there as defending champion.

“If you don’t win a title in 12 months then you don’t deserve to be in the Champion of Champions.”