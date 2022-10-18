Allen defends title 'with pressure off'

ANTRIM snooker ace Mark Allen has candidly revealed that he had made mistakes that had cost him dearly both at the table and off.

‘The Pistol’ is well known for shooting from the lip, but this week he has spoken about the financial woes that almost ended his career.

Speaking to the BBC, the local man conceded that he spent cash ‘as fast as it was coming in’ - to such as extent that ‘bankruptcy was the only choice’.

The world number 10 added, however, that he now wants to put his financial difficulties behind him and focus on his high-flying sporting career.

“It’s easy to read that I made £3.5 million on the table, but I spent it as fast it was coming in,” he said.

“It was sad saying that given what I’ve made in the game and how well I’ve done. It’s embarrassing, but the priority now is to get my life in order,” he said.

Mark also went through what he described as a ‘costly divorce’ which compounded his problems.

“I didn’t put any aside for a rainy day and if I was having a bad season I was still spending as if I was having a good season” he said.

“You don’t put enough away for tax and everything just snowballs. All the legal stuff with the divorce, if you have to pay for lawyers and barristers, it all mounts up.

“If I could go back I would be more sensible with money. If there was a car available at £50,000 I bought one at £80,000. If there was a house available at £1,500 per month, I’d spend £2,500.”

He added that he is currently living in rented accommodation and said he finds it ‘embarrassing to say’ given his standing in the snooker world.

“I’m on guaranteed earnings going forward now and that takes away the risk of having a good season or bad.”

Allen also made headlines recently for his dramatic weight loss, which saw him shed almost five stone in just four months.

“I had conversations with my partner Aideen and just said that I wasn’t feeling good in myself.

“I felt heavy, not healthy when I was playing snooker.

“One of my friends said he worried about me getting too big, too unhealthy, and said if you keep going the way you are going, then you’re not going to be able to walk your daughter down the aisle.

“It was harsh but exactly what I needed to hear. Literally two days later I started eating better and instantly changing everything.

“The first six to eight weeks were really hard as it involved a total change when it came to eating.

“There were times last year when given my size I was uncomfortable on some of my shots, I couldn’t reach certain shots and, because I play at a fast pace, I could feel it on my breathing. It should help my game,”

This week the local man is defending the Northern Ireland Open title he won ‘out of the blue’ last year at the Waterfront Hall.

And now his well-publicised financial problems are behind him he reckons the ‘pressure should be gone’.

“I should have nothing to prove to the people of Northern Ireland that I can play.

“I just want to go there and enjoy the experience of being defending champion, hopefully that will take the pressure off and I can do well.”

Mark took on Chang Bingyu in the first round on Sunday evening, with a convincing 4-1 win.

He was due to face another Chinese cueman in Chen Zifan on Monday evening.

Also playing was Allen’s young protege Robbie McGuigan, who took on wild card Joel Connolly, who is just 14.

While the local lad won 4-0 on Sunday, he suffered 4-1 loss to 22-ranked Zhou Yuelong

on Monday morning.