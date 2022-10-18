Bluebelles honoured

MUCKAMORE Cricket Club are proud to announce that two players from the senior Bluebelles squad were recently honoured at the NCU Annual Awards Dinner.

Amy Caulfield was presented with both the Premier League Batter of the Year and Premier League All Rounder of the 2022 season and Susi Keates lifted the Premier League Wicket Keeper of the Year.

The club have congratulated both players for their hard work and commitment.

“Both Susi and Amy played exceptionally well this year and their awards were richly deserved,” said Muckamore chairman Trevor Burnett.

“They are an inspiration to all our members at Muckamore Cricket Club and we are very proud of their success and achievement which has been honoured by the NCU.”