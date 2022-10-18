Randalstown rider crowned Junior Supersport Champion

RANDALSTOWN racer James McManus is the British Junior Supersport Champion 2022, writes Jeremy Ryan.

The Completely Motorbikes/ Affinity Sports Academy rider secured the title with 249 points and a race to spare at Brands Hatch last weekend.

It has been an amazing season for the teenager, with nine podiums including five race victories.

James McManus (18) lined up 16th for the first of the ten lap races. He made a good start clawing back three places on the opening lap. By the end of the second lap he had gained another four places putting him up to ninth position.

Having the championship in mind and with there being a further race on Sunday McManus did not need to take any unnecessary risks. Over the following three consecutive laps he moved up another position on each.

The race was stopped on lap seven after a red flag came out and James was classified as seventh at that stage. He collected nine points and with his championship challengers unable to score sufficient points James McManus was able to secure the British Junior Supersport Championship title with a race to go.

With the title wrapped up McManus lined up on the grid in ninth position for the final race of the season on Sunday, sporting the number 1 rather than his usual 14 for the final race of the season, placing fourth.

James said: “It’s been an amazing year from start to finish, I’ve learnt so much this year and I can’t thank my team, Completely Motorbikes and everybody involved, without them none of this would of been possible, and also a massive thanks to my Mum and Dad for all they do to help us go racing, and to my brother Eugene, thank you for pushing me to be better and faster, the list of thanks goes on and on but just thank you to everybody who helps me go racing, and here’s to next year.”