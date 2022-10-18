Rea 'humbled' by Palace honour

RACING legend Jonathan Rea has received an OBE for his services to the sport at a ceremony at Buckingham Place.

Northern Ireland’s six-time World Superbike Champion Rea said he was truly ‘humbled’ to receive the prestigious honour from the Princess Royal on Wednesday.

He previously received a MBE from Prince William in November 2017.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be recognised yet again at this level for my achievements and contribution to motorcycling” said the Templepatrick man in a statement.

“It seems like only yesterday I was collecting my MBE from Prince William at the Palace, but to receive an OBE from The Princess Royal and be amongst so many amazing names and legends who have also received one, is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Rea attended the ceremony in the palace’s Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace with his wife Tatia, sister Chloe and brother Richard who were all there to show their support and celebrate his achievement.

He paid tribute to his family when collecting the title.

“It really is such a privilege for me to have been made an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours and to collect this honour not just for myself, but on behalf of my family, the wider Kawasaki Racing Team, and my fans, here in Northern Ireland and across the world.

“What an amazing opportunity to shine a light on world class motorcycle racing and especially the talent we have that comes from my part of the world.

“It helps for me to stay focussed and fighting at the front in the World Superbike Championship.”

Rea, who was runner up in the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2017, currently has five wins to his name this season.