Homegrown hero Allen makes his mark with a spectacular victory!

HE may have shed five stone in weight in recent months, but homegrown hero Mark Allen proved this week that he still has a massive appetite for winning big tournaments!

‘The Pistol’ has bounced back after a torrid time away from the table in remarkable fashion in recent tournaments, so hopes were high when he began the defence of the Northern Ireland Open he had memorably won after a nail-biting final last year against John Higgins.

But the home favourite did appear somewhat out of sorts as the showcase final against China’s Zhou Yuelong got underway in Belfast on Sunday.

The underdog raced into a useful 4-1 lead, and locals fans feared that the Alex Higgins trophy could be slipping from Mark’s grasp.

But then something rather extraordinary happened.

Buoyed up by the vocal support from an unapologetically partisan crowd, the man from Antrim bounced back.

By the end of the first session he had leveled the scores to 4-4, thanks to timely breaks of 68, 44 and 55.

The confidence booster clearly did the trick. Now it was Zhou who began to look ragged.

When play resumed it looked as if Mark was simply unable to lose a frame.

Allen started the evening session with breaks of 53 and 85 to move 6-4 up.

A break of 50 helped extend Allen’s lead to 7-4, with a fluked red clinching the frame for the Northern Irishman, and he moved four up with five to play by taking the next prior to the mid-session interval.

As was the case through the match, Zhou, seeking his first ranking tournament triumph after defeats in the finals at the European Masters and Shootout events in 2020, had his chances to hit back in frame 13.

But the 24-year-old was rattled and Mark’s break of 109 secured him a seventh ranking title - just weeks after his defeat by Ryan Day in the British Open final.

After the victory, the emotional Antrim man paid a warm tribute to his father.

“My dad is my hero, I just want to thank him,” he said.

“We support our own in Northern Ireland. The crowd have been brilliantly supportive all week like they always are.”

He added: “It means everything. You know how proud a Northern Irishman I am and how much I want to do well here for the fans. To win two years in a row is something. I just didn’t think this day was ever going to happen.”

Antrim Town councillor Neil Kelly has said that local people are ‘delighted’ with his success.

“It was a fantastic final with Mark level at four frames each after the opening session to then come through in the evening to win five frames in a row and clinch the match by nine frames to four.

“Mark is not only a great champion but a great ambassador for Antrim Town and we are all immensely proud of what Mark does not only on the snooker table but also the work he continues to do for local charities.

“Well done Mark!”