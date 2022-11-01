High praise for 'unreal' Josh Rock as he bows out of European Darts Championships

ANTRIM arrowman Josh Rock bowed out of the European Darts Championship at the weekend after an ‘unreal’ performance.

The 21-year-old has already been causing a stir, with a strong performance at the Players Championship, moving up to 55th in the world ranking.

The former Parkhall College pupil also won his first PDC ranking in recent weeks, defeating top seed Luke Humphries 8-5 in the Players Championship in Barnsley, winning all eight legs in 15 darts or under to scoop the £12,000 prize money.

‘Rocky’ has now won five Development Tour titles since claiming his PDC Tour Card in January.

His victory at the Barnsley Metrodome moved him up to tenth on the Players Championship Order of Merit ahead of his Cazoo World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace in December.

“My life has been massively transformed,” Rock told the PDC website.

“If you can win one of these titles - there were 128 players in this room and I was number one,” added Rock.

“I know I can win it. I know I can go on that stage and become World Champion. It won’t be easy, but I’ll give it a right go.”

At the European Championships in Dortmund, no other player hit a higher overall average in 200 legs.

Rock averaged 102.17 over the past 200 legs, doing well ahead of Damon Heta (99.29) and Michael van Gerwen (98.34).

Rock is also the only the first player born in the 21st century to top this ranking.

In addition to his scoring ability, Rock also did extremely well on his doubles with a percentage of 47.4%.

Josh Rock announced himself on the big stage in Germany with a standout win over ninth seed Nathan Aspinall.

Rock, who was working in a chicken factory this time last year, showed nerves of steel in the final-leg decider to earn his first televised victory, having made two finals and a maiden title in the previous weeks.

He edged past 'The Asp' holding his nerve in a decider with a 96.6 average and four 180's.

After exchanging the first few legs, Rock had the chance to break on 91 but missed the bull and ‘The Asp’ saved his skin with Rock then going 3-2 up but leaving 40 with Rock not on a finish saw Rock finally break for a 4-2 lead.

Aspinall was upping his scoring and the pressure and Rock missed darts to hold and Aspinall broke back with a 68 checkout and was throwing for parity. A 109 checkout achieved that.

A 180 and double 20 saw Rock back on course with a hold to go one away. Rock attempted to go towards the finish but Aspinall again produced with a 136 checkout to show real battle to force a decider.

A 180 threw it in Rock’s direction, he missed two match darts but Aspinall wasn’t on a finish and the Northern Irish ace sealed it.

But it was Michael Smith who finally bested Rock in a spectacular showdown on Saturday.

The third day of the £500,000 event featured eight second round ties in a bumper double session at the Westfalenhalle.

Eventual finalist Michael Smith was said to have devlivered ‘a darting masterclass’ in an epic encounter.

Smith averaged 106, landed nine 180s and converted ten of his 15 attempts at double to defeat a fearless Rock, who also produced a ton-topping average in just his second televised appearance.

Rock raced into an early 3-0 lead, but Smith soon sparked into a life - opening his account with an 11-darter and levelling proceedings at four apiece with a majestic ten-dart leg.

The pair continued to trade blows in a mesmerising affair, but with the scores locked at 8-8, Smith followed up a 13-dart hold with a 121 checkout on the bull, after Rock had missed two darts at tops to force a decider.

Smith said afterwards: “Josh is unreal. He is 21 years old and he is lighting up the PDC at the minute,

“He is hitting 109 and 110 averages constantly, but I wanted to own that stage today, and luckily I brought my best game when I needed to.”

Michael Smith made it into the final, where he was eventually beaten by Ross Smith.

In other local darting news, Ballyclare’s Neil Duff was beaten finalist in the Viking Cup at Plumstead and Sunday saw him beaten narrowly in quarter finals in the main event in the 02.

Over £10,000 was raised for charity in tribute to darts legend Andy Fordham.

Next up for Neil next week is a trip to Killarney for the Irish Open.