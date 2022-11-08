Pistol pays tribute to 'phenomenal' Trump - and slams 'lack of respect' after stunning 147 in Champion of Champions final

ANTRIM cueman Mark Allen has hit out at Ronnie ‘The Rocket’ O’Sullivan for lack of ‘respect’ after failing to congratulate rival Judd Trump for his sensational 147 break during the Champion of Champions final

Trump - who had earlier put Allen out of the competition - struck a maximum break when 6-1 down against O’Sullivan in an exciting final in Bolton at the weekend.

World No.1 and seven-time Crucible king O’Sullivan ultimately claimed his fourth Champion of Champions title over the 2019 World Champion Trump.

But the Rocket has been accused of a lack of ‘respect’ by local man Allen after failing to come forward and congratulate Trump for his seventh career 147.

It is commonplace for opponents to shake hands or fist bump the player who has achieved perfection on the green baize.

But after Trump potted 15 reds and 15 blacks before holding his nerve to clear the colours, O’Sullivan remained in his seat rather than coming to congratulate his rival.

After celebrating his maximum, Trump reduced his deficit to 7-6 in the evening session.

But O’Sullivan had the last laugh with breaks of 124, 85 and 81.

However Northern Ireland Open champion Allen believes it could be the first time a player has not greeted his opponent after a 147 in 181 professional maximum breaks.

“Glad Ken Doherty mentioned in studio Ronnie O’Sullivan not shaking Judd Trump’s hand when making the max,” Allen wrote on Twitter.

“I know it’s not a rule you have to but I’m confident saying it’s the first time it’s ever happened. Two secs to show some respect isn’t asking much from someone who so many admire.”

Earlier in the competition Judd Trump had an emphatic 6-1 win over in-form Allen to set up a Champion of Champions semi-final clash against Mark Selby, which he then won to make it into the final.

Both former winners of the competition, ‘The Pistol’ was widely tipped by many for success after top recent form, including a win at the Northern Ireland Open and reaching the British Open final last month.

But he was outclassed by top seed Trump in Bolton and the former world champion now has 11 wins to Allen’s 12 overall, but this was his widest margin of victory yet.

After a careful opening, Trump potted a red along the cushion in the bottom left and sent the white flying back up the table to land on the green.

He continued his strong start in the second, producing more masterful shot-making on his way to a 78-4 win.

Allen got his first real breakthrough in the third frame when Trump missed a mid-range blue and he pounced by racing up to 46, but just as the frame looked to be his, Allen missed a red.

Trump then took a 65-46 lead that left Allen needing a snooker, and eventually conceding to go 3-0 down.

Allen responded in style with a break of 103 to get on the board at 3-1, his third century of the day providing a welcome boost going into the interval.

But Trump soon took control again, landing a century break of his own to go two frames from victory.

The top seed’s controlled performance continued as a break of 79 took him one frame from victory with a resounding 5-1 lead.

And despite an encouraging start from Allen in frame seven, Trump’s second 79 break in a row sealed a memorable and resounding victory.

After the match, Mark took to Twitter to say: “Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say ‘too good tonight’.

“Judd Trump was phenomenal and will take some stopping. Felt it would take a performance like that to beat me. On to the UK now for another crack at winning that title.”

Meanwhile it has also emerged that Allen is likely to receive just £19,000 at most from his £80,000 prize money for winning the Northern Ireland Open, after being made bankrupt in 2021.

Speaking to the BBC recently, the local man conceded that he spent cash ‘as fast as it was coming in’ - to such as extent that ‘bankruptcy was the only choice’.

The world number 10 added, however, that he now wants to put his financial difficulties behind him and focus on his high-flying sporting career.

“It’s easy to read that I made £3.5 million on the table, but I spent it as fast it was coming in,” he said.

“It was sad saying that given what I’ve made in the game and how well I’ve done. It’s embarrassing, but the priority now is to get my life in order,” he said.

Mark also went through what he described as a ‘costly divorce’ which compounded his problems.

“I didn’t put any aside for a rainy day and if I was having a bad season I was still spending as if I was having a good season” he said.

“You don’t put enough away for tax and everything just snowballs. All the legal stuff with the divorce, if you have to pay for lawyers and barristers, it all mounts up.

“If I could go back I would be more sensible with money. If there was a car available at £50,000 I bought one at £80,000. If there was a house available at £1,500 per month, I’d spend £2,500.”

He added that he is currently living in rented accommodation and said he finds it ‘embarrassing to say’ given his standing in the snooker world.

“I’m on guaranteed earnings going forward now and that takes away the risk of having a good season or bad.”