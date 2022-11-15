2023 'a game changer' for Muckamore

MUCKAMORE Cricket Club has confirmed that 2023 is on track to be a ‘game changer’.

Nathan McCurry, head of fundraising at the Club, has lifted the lid on the latest club sponsorship details for the next three years.

“We are delighted that Orrson Homes and Parkhall Spar have both agreed to continue their sponsorship commitment for the next three years,” he told the Guardian.

“We have also made three year sponsorship agreements with The Junction, Sanjha Indian Restaurant, Wilson Electrical, Fresh Food Hall Co and Pressit UK.

“It is fantastic that these local companies have decided to support our Club and with their help we can keep Muckamore CC youth teams and our senior ladies’ and men’s teams growing and competing at the highest level.”

Muckamore Cricket Club chairman Trevor Barnett said the news set the ball rolling for a period of growth at Moylena.

“It’s wonderful that we have the backing of so many local companies and I know we have more showing interest in Muckamore Cricket Club sponsorship opportunities which I’m sure will be announced over the next few weeks or so,” he said.

“The 2023 season is certainly shaping up to be a game changer for our club.”