THE BATTLE OF ANTRIM

ANTRIM cuemen Mark Allen and Jordan Brown have admitted their first round match at the UK Championship was ‘not nice’ and ‘horrible’ to play.

Allen came from 2-0 behind to beat Brown 6-4 in York, with the pair sharing a hug at the start and end of the match.

It was the first time the pair, who have been friends for more than 20 years and practiced together for many years at the 147 Club and now Antrim Sports Club, played each other in a professional match.

“I know what Jordan is capable of,” Allen said in the Eurosport studio.

“Even though he won the Welsh Open 18 months ago, he’s still capable of so much more. I see that first hand day in, day out whenever I’m counting for him.

“I knew what a tough match it was going to be to try and put emotions aside. Jordan did that better than me, he rolled in a great red in the first frame and I was thinking, ‘He doesn’t like me too much!’

“We just had to block each other out but it’s easier said than done because we’ve known each other since we were 12 years of age, it’s been a long friendship and a really close one.

“I knew the first meeting had to come at some point but it’s just not nice when it comes at such a big tournament in a luck of the draw style event.

“If it had been at a different event and we had won a couple of matches to draw each other then so be it. But I think the fact we were drew out of a hat wasn’t enjoyable for us.”

Allen has had an excellent start to the season, which included a successful defence of his Northern Ireland Open title.

Brown, who revealed he rang Allen straight away when the draw was made, believes his friend has the skillset to become a future world champion

“It’s amazing what he has done in the last few months,” said Brown. “I’m always behind him, I support whatever he does, in person life as well.

“He’s just an amazing player and capable of winning so many more titles, capable of being world champion. I think it could happen one day, it’s just a matter of when.”

But ‘Rocket’ Ronnie O’Sullivan told Eurosport that he did ‘not understand’ why Allen and Jordan were chatting and practising together before their match at the UK Championship.

The Rocket was not impressed with the pair, who are very good friends, being so jovial and laughing around the practice table just minutes before locking horns in their first-round encounter.

“I don't get it, I just don't get it!” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio while watching footage of the pair joking around at the table.

“I mean, listen, maybe I am just different, but I do not want to talk to anyone, I have got no interest.

“This is what it is all about, competition, this is the most important part.

“I do not understand it, I really don’t. But listen: everyone is different, you know.”