Randalstown Rugby Club opens new 'Waddell Park' facility as part of 75th Anniversary celebrations

SATURDAY saw a large crowd of guests including Jonny Petrie CEO of Ulster Rugby and Stephen Ross, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey gathered to celebrate an important day in the history of Randalstown RFC.

After a short ceremony to mark the contribution of the late Club President Derek Waddell, who passed away in 2021, guests were treated to an excellent lunch at which a number of speakers paid tribute to Derek’s time with the Club.

After lunch the new facilities, named after Derek, were opened by the Mayor and Chair of the Club Development Committee Debbie Logan of sponsor McCartney Tiles.

Debbie and her husband Rodney spend many hours at the Club overseeing the work which was carried out by DA Developments NI.

A club spokesman also paid tribute to the work of Hudson Foster of Foster Forklifts and Club Treasurer William Allen for their support and advice.

The Club also wishes to put on record their thanks for the high standard of workmanship of DA Developments NI.

After the formalities Randalstown 1st XV entertained Larne RFC to an entertaining game watched by a large crowd of supporters.

After the game both sets of supporters enjoyed an evening of music and chat.

Next week the 1st XV take on BHSFP at Greenisland in a training game in preparation for the League season.