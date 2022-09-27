Major boost for local rugby club

BALLYCLARE Rugby Club has been awarded £12,000 in funding by leading food company Moy Park.

The funds have been used to support the construction of an all-new clubhouse annex for spectators at the Ballyclare grounds.

The new clubhouse named ‘The Pavilion’ is now open for spectators and was formally launched September 3.

The club received the support through Moy Park’s £1m Community Support Fund, an initiative to support local groups and charities and contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates.

Speaking about the support David Campbell Public Relations Officer at Ballyclare Rugby Club said: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation from Moy Park.

“The contribution helped us achieve the building of a covered outdoor space, The Pavilion.

“The roofed building, which opens on all sides, will be used as a facility for mini rugby and cricket hospitality during the season.

“We are extremely proud of the finished structure and hope it will serve our club members and wider community for years to come.”

Applications to apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via Moy Park’s website: https://moypark.com/

community-support.