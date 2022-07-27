SuperCup NI: Day Three Fixtures

Northern Ireland's Abi Sweetlove and Celola Bergen of the Republic of Ireland. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

MINOR SECTION

GROUP  TIME      GAME    VENUE

A             11:00     Ballinamallard v Dundalk SL          Scroggy Road, Limavady

B             11:00     Surf Select v Home Farm Ahoghill

E             11:00     Glentoran v Greenisland Castlerock

E             11:00     Portadown v Stella Maris               Anderson Park, Coleraine

A             12:00     Ballymena United v Cliftonville    The Warren, Portstewart

D            12:00     Dungannon United Youth v Loughgall       Broughshane

D            12:00     Belvedere v Leicester City             Coleraine Showgrounds

B             14:00     Glenavon v Ballymoney United    Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

C             14:00     Larne v Finn Harps            Ahoghill

C             15:00     Linfield v Coleraine          Inver Park, Larne

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP  TIME      GAME    VENUE

A             12:00     Loughgall v Charlton Athletic        Clough

C             12:00     Ballinamallard v IDA Bermuda      Parker Avenue, Portrush

B             13:00     Glentoran v Castle Juniors             The Heights, Coleraine

A             14:00     Greenisland v Crusaders  Kells

B             14:00     Ballymena United v Surf Select     Scroggy Road, Limavady

C             14:30     Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts      Castlerock

D            15:00     Linfield v Coleraine          Clough

D            17:30     Portadown v Newcastle City         Parker Avenue, Portrush

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:00     Surf Select v Atlante FC   Anderson Park, Coleraine

15:00     Co Antrim v Co Down      Parker Avenue, Portrush

15:00     Leeds United v Rangers   Coleraine Showgrounds

16:00     Manchester United v MK Dons     Broughshane

16:00     Co Fermanagh v Co Londonderry               Anderson Park, Coleraine

17:00     IDA Bermuda v Co Tyrone             Ahoghill

17:30     Co Armagh v San Francisco Glens               Castlerock

PREMIER SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

16:00     Strikers North v Hartley Wintney The Warren, Portstewart

17:00     Co Down v Club Puebla   Kells

17:30     Co Tyrone v San Francisco Glens  The Heights, Coleraine

17:30     Co Armagh v Co Fermanagh         Clough

18:00     Co Londonderry v Plymouth Argyle            Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

19:00     Co Antrim v IDA Bermuda              Seahaven, Portstewart

19:00     Vendee v Ipswich Town  Scroggy Road, Limavady

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Surf Select v Northern Ireland      Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00     Ottawa City v Republic of Ireland               Allen Park, Antrim

16:00     Rangers v Northeast Rush             Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

CHALLENGE GAME

TIME      GAME    VENUE

19:30     Northern Ireland v Manchester United      Ballymena Showgrounds

