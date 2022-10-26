International Challenge Cup Snooker returns to NI

Following last weekend’s magnificent back-to-back victory for Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen at World Snookers, Home Nations, Northern Ireland Open, the focus is now on the Amateur International game as the International Challenge Cup (ICC) after a six year break returns just down the road from Belfast to Cookstown in Co. Tyrone where the emphasis will be on team snooker as Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and France battle it out for the coveted ICC Cup.

The event now in its 10th year saw the hosts win the ICC Cup in the Pot Black Club in Cookstown back in 2016 with former World Championship quarter finalist and eight time Northern Ireland Amateur Champion at the helm again for the host Nation.

Play gets underway at 4pm on Thursday the 27th of October between Northern Ireland and Scotland and play continues throughout the following two days in an exciting ‘One Frame Shootout’ format with each Nation providing four Maters Players, Four Senior Players and one Junior Player on each side.

Previously the newly crowned Northern Ireland Champion Mark Allen was present throughout the 2016 tournament and is an Ambassador of the event along with Shaun Murphy, Ken Doherty, Joe Swaile and Fergal O’Brien.

The standard will be very high in what has become one of the most popular tournaments on the annual calendar.

Players like Ross Bulman, Mark Choullier, Brian Milne, Craig McGillveray will all be there representing their countries in the magnificent setting in the Co. Tyrone town.

There will be regular updates throughout the weekend and there will be live streaming on the show table in the Pot Black club and everyone are welcome to come in and watch some top quality snooker.

Snooker starts at the Grassroots and sometimes the end product is top class International Play.